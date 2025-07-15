RiverDogs Announce Three Front Office Promotions

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced three front office promotions, as Lance Fletcher has added the title of Assistant General Manager and Victoria Veserra has been promoted to Director of Events. Additionally, Audrey Volpatti has joined the staff full-time as Office Manager.

Fletcher previously led the RiverDogs' Special Events team as the Vice President of Events after joining the club in 2022 as Director of Club Sales and Special Events.

Now, as Assistant General Manager, Fletcher takes on an increased role in all facets of the RiverDogs operation. Fletcher will specifically oversee the club's Marketing & Promotions team, playing a key role in shaping the RiverDogs' brand inside and outside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Veserra has worked closely with Fletcher to turn Riley Park and the Segra Club into one of Charleston's premier event venues. She will now lead the Special Events department, overseeing and executing weddings, corporate events, private parties and more in the Segra Club.

The Houston native started with the RiverDogs in 2023 as Events Manager before earning the title of Senior Events Manager.

Volpatti has previously served as the RiverDogs Office Manager in a part-time capacity since March 2024 before earning full-time status.

"We're excited to both strengthen our operation and reward hard work with these promotions," RiverDogs President and GM Dave Echols said. "Lance has shown great leadership ability and will now bring that to a wider scope, and we're confident in Victoria's abilities to continue leading one of the fastest-growing areas of our business. Audrey has been an asset to everybody in the office and will now make an even bigger impact full-time."

