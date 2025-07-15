Raleigh Family Legacy Lives at Five County Stadium

July 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - When Cal Raleigh won the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday night at Truist Park in Atlanta, it sparked memories of the ties that his family has to the Carolina Mudcats.

As the team celebrates 35 years of baseball at Five County Stadium, we highlight Matt Raleigh, manager of the 2008 Carolina Mudcats and now proud uncle of the reigning MLB Home Run Derby Champion.

Under Raleigh's leadership, the 2008 squad finished 80-60, won the Southern League's East Division by seven games and fell in five games to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series. In total, 25 players that played for the Mudcats in 2008 went on to play in the Major Leagues. Some of those names include Anibal Sanchez, Gaby Sanchez and Cameron Maybin.

Raleigh played baseball at Western Carolina from 1989-92, was a second-team All-America in 1992, a three-time first-team All-SoCon selection and was the League's Player of the Year in 1992.

Drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 14th Round in the 1992 draft, Raleigh played nine years in the Minor Leagues, including the 1999 season with the Mudcats where he saw action in 48 games, posted a slash line of .209/.345/.383 with 4 home runs and 12 RBI.

Raleigh was inducted into the Western Carolina Hall of Fame in 2004.

The current version of the Mudcats are back in action on Friday, July 18 at Delmarva and return to Five County Stadium to open a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, July 22 at 6 P.M.

For tickets visit CarolinaMudcats.com or call the Mudcats ticket office at 919-269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.