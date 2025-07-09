GreenJackets Rained out in Midweek Tilt

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Despite best efforts from the staff at SRP Park, tonight's contest between the GreenJackets and Salem Red Sox has been postponed.

The two sides will make up tonight's game tomorrow afternoon, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 PM, and will be a seven-inning contest. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes after game one's conclusion, and will also be seven innings long.

Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange that ticket for any non-fireworks home game for the remainder of the 2025 season. Patrons are able to do so at the SRP Park Box Office, and can call 803-349-WINS with any questions.

Augusta and Salem will now play five games in four days, beginning with the doubleheader tomorrow before returning to a traditional schedule for the weekend.







