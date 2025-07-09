Delmarva Defeats Fayetteville in Wednesday Night Pitchers' Duel

July 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-9, 43-39) could not get their bats going to support a strong pitching effort as they dropped a 3-1 contest to the Delmarva Shorebirds (5-12, 32-51) on Wednesday night at Segra Stadium.

In his five-inning start, First Half Carolina League ERA Champion Luis Rodriguez did everything he could to give his team's bats a chance. He allowed just one run on four hits, walking two while striking out four Shorebirds in a no-decision.

Delmarva plated their lone run against him in the top of the third inning on an Edwin Amparo single, but the Woodpeckers quickly canceled it out. Reylin Perez and Waner Luciano led off the frame with back-to-back base hits and promptly executed a double steal. Debutant Greg Jones took full advantage, legging out an infield single to bring Perez home, leveling the score at one apiece.

However, that was the only offense Fayetteville could muster. Delmarva tallied the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, immediately following Rodriguez's departure, and tacked on an insurance run in the ninth for good measure, providing the offense they needed to finalize their first victory of the series.

Fayetteville looks to get back into the win column against the Shorebirds on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Raimy Rodriguez will twirl the pill for the Woodpeckers against RHP Jack Crowder for Delmarva. In addition to Thirsty Thursday, presented by Rock 103, where $5 brews and $2 Pepsi products will be available all night long, it is also Soccer Night with the NC Courage. Fans can purchase two premium tickets and a NC Courage-branded soccer ball for only $50, and there will be a postgame kick-around in the outfield after the game in addition to the regularly scheduled live music at Healy's Bar.







