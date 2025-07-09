Late Home Run Lifts Fredericksburg Past Mudcats

July 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Nick Peoples hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie game and lift the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Fredericksburg (11-6 // 41-41) came to the plate in the ninth with the game square at two but did not waste much time regaining the lead as Nate Rombach opened the inning with a single off Mudcats pitcher Garrett Hodges (L, 2-2) before Peoples connected on his sixth home run of the season for a 4-2 lead.

Carolina (10-6 // 46-34) gave themselves a chance in the last of the ninth inning bringing the winning run to the plate with two outs but could not muster any offense as Merrick Baldo (W, 5-1) struck out Jesus Made to end the game and preserve the 4-2 win for the Nationals.

The two teams collide again on Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. as the Mudcats hand the ball to RHP Travis Smith (1-4, 4.02) while the Nationals counter with RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (3-2, 3.41).

