DeCarlo to 7-Day IL

July 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Nick DeCarlo placed on the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 6 on the injured list.

In summary:

7/9: RHP Nick DeCarlo placed on 7-day IL as of 7/8

