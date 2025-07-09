DeCarlo to 7-Day IL
July 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Nick DeCarlo placed on the 7-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 6 on the injured list.
In summary:
7/9: RHP Nick DeCarlo placed on 7-day IL as of 7/8
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.
Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2025
- DeCarlo to 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
- Hillcats Game Postponed - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Pelicans Edge Cannon Ballers 3-2, Even Series - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.9 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Family Four Pack Returns for Christmas in July - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- DeCarlo to 7-Day IL
- Fredericksburg Takes Series Opener from Mudcats
- Mudcats Postponed Sunday
- Mudcats Fall to Fayetteville
- Mudcats Down Fayetteville