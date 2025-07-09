11th Inning Theatrics Lead 'Dogs to First Walk-Off Win

Charleston, SC - For the first time in 2025, the RiverDogs won in walk off fashion, scoring twice in their final out to defeat Columbia 5-4 in 11 innings in front of 3,075 fans on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The victory evens the series at a game apiece and evens the RiverDogs second half record to 8-8.

For the second consecutive game, Charleston found itself in an early hole, as the Fireflies got after Andrew Lindsey early and scored in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

Asbel Gonzalez led off the game with a single and reached third on a stolen base and throwing error. An RBI groundout by Yandel Ricardo made it 1-0 Columbia.

Charleston responded in the bottom half by loading the bases with no outs. They were only able to push one run across on a ground out by Angel Mateo, which tied the game.

The Fireflies scored one run in each one of the next two frames to take a 3-1 lead after three innings.

Nathan Flewelling scorched a leadoff double to start the bottom of the third, setting up a sacrifice fly from Mateo to cut the deficit to 3-2.

That tally was the last for a while, as both bullpens took hold of the game.

Andres Galan relieved Lindsey in the fourth and tossed seven scoreless innings, with a stretch of 5 consecutive strikeouts between the fifth and sixth innings.

While Galan kept things steady, the RiverDogs threatened to knot the game, but stranded the tying run in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh innings.

The breakthrough came in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Mateo and Ricardo Gonzalez laced back-to-back singles, setting up runners on first and second for Larry Martinez. With the crowd chanting his first name, Martinez lined a double to left to tie the game at three.

Galan kept the game tied, standing two runners in the top of the ninth and placed runner in the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th, Charleston failed to capitalize on its placed runner, as Fireflies reliever Julio Rosario struck out Gonzalez looking to escape the inning.

In the 11th, Asbel Gonzalez opened the inning on second base for Columbia and advanced to third on a bunt. Yandel Ricardo promptly scored him on an RBI single up the middle to propel the 'Flies back in front 4-3.

Bryce Shaffer held things there, retiring the next two batters to keep it a one run game.

Things did not start promisingly in the bottom of the 11th, as Martinez popped out on a bunt attempt. However, Gonzalez, the placed runner, found his way to third anyways thanks to a wild pitch.

Rosario brought the RiverDogs to their final out by striking out Jose Contreras. The next batter, Yirer Garcia, was brought to two strikes, but battled his way to a walk to extend the game for Jose Monzon.

Monzon also worked a full count. On the payoff pitch, he cued a ground ball down the third base line that stayed fair by mere inches, allowing the tying run to score from third base.

With runners on the corners, Theo Gillen came to the plate and appeared to ground out, sending a bouncer to first. However, Columbia first baseman Stone Russell booted the ball, allowing Gillen to reach and the winning run to score from third.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Wild Wednesday promotion centered around all things Cars, under the "Fastball and the furious" theme, with races and driving challenges on the field. There was a relay race with a pitstop, where a teammate had to change all four tires on a cardboard car worn by their relay teammate. The RiverDogs also anointed a "dirtiest car in the parking lot," with the lucky winner receiving a video board shoutout and free car wash.

The RiverDogs take on Columbia again on Thursday night with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. It's Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, as dollar-beers will be available around the ballpark.

