Columbia Loses 11 Inning Game 5-4

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies bats were efficient, but that wasn't enough to earn the win as they fell 5-4 in 11 innings to the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night. Charleston outhit Columbia 11-4, but the Fireflies led for seven innings and fell by a single run in extras.

In the home half of the 11th, Julio Rosario got Larry Martinez to pop-up and then Jose Contreras to strike out. A wild pitch moved Ricardo Gonzalez to third, but Yirer Garcia drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch ot keep the inning alive. After that, Jose Monzone singled on a 3-2 pitch to tie the game 4-4. The next batter, Theo Gillen dribbled a ball to first that Stone Russell bobbled, allowing the centerfielder to reach safely anad pinch runner Xavier Guillen to score so the RiverDogs could win 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

Asbel Gonzalez started the 11th inning on second and moved to third thanks to a Henry Ramos bunt. After that, Yandel Ricardo drilled a single up the center of the diamond to plate Gonzalez and grant Columbia a 4-3 lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the 10th inning. Julio Rosario (L, 2-6) stranded the game-winning run at third to earn the Fireflies offense a second chance.

Andres Galan kept the Fireflies bats at bay in the no-decision. Charleston's reliever worked seven one-hit innings to allow the RiverDogs to rally.

The Charleston RiverDogs tied things up in the eighth. Angel Mateo started the inning with a one out single off Elvis Novas (BS, 2) and then advanced into scoring position off a Ricardo Gonzalez base knock. After that, Larry Martinez launched a double to left to tie the game 3-3.

For a second-consecutive night, Columbia got things started in the top of the first. Asbel Gonzalez lined a lead-off base knock to right field. The next pitch, he took off and stole second then advanced to third on a throwing error from Charleston catcher Nathan Flewelling. After that, Yandel Ricardo grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Gonzalez to score to break the scoreless tie.

Tonight, the RiverDogs countered quickly out of the shoot. The first three batters reached against David Shields with a single and two walks. Angel Mateo tied the game with a 4-3 groundout that plated Theo Gillen. After that, Shields punched out Ricardo Gonzalez and induced a flyout to get out of the frame without any further damage.

In the top of the second Colton Becker drew a lead-off walk. He moved to second on a balk before stealing third to set the table for Brennon McNair. Columbia's left fielder bounced out to third to score Becker and give Columbia a 2-1 lead.

Gonzalez led-off the third with another single and another steal. He moved to third on a Henry Ramos dribbler back to the pitcher and then scored on a Yandel Ricardo groundout to push Columbia's advantage to 3-1.

Charleston added their own run in the bottom of the third. Nathan Flewelling hit a lead-off double down the right field line and came around on a Mateo sacrifice fly to cut Columbia's lead to 3-2.

David Shields worked three innings in the start for Columbia. He allowed a pair of runs and got two strikeouts and handed the ball to Fraynel Nova with the lead in the fourth. Nova got two strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Next, Yimi Presinal kept things rolling with a scoreless sixth to earn a hold.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.38 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-4, 5.03 ERA).

