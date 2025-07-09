Family Four Pack Returns for Christmas in July

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are bringing back the Family Four Pack for the team's Christmas in July game set for Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm. The pack will cost $62 including ticket fees.

The offer includes four Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star tickets, four 24 oz fountain sodas and four ballpark hot dogs. The package has an $86 value, saving families $32 to attend a special night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies Christmas in July game will be a special day at the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Segra Park snow globe, Santa will be present to take pictures and the team will bring some of the memorable props and lights from Fireflies Holiday Lights out onto the concourse for fans to enjoy.

