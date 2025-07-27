Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.27

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

* INF Colton Becker has been promoted to the Omaha Storm Chaser active roster

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 28.

------------------------------------------

The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 6:35 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Yunior Marte (3-4, 2.54 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Alfredo Romero (2-2, 3.56 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals July 29-August 3. The team will host Stand Up to Cancer Night Friday, August 1, Harry Potter Night featuring a Hogwarts House-themed sock giveaway Saturday, August 2 and 803 Night Sunday, August 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

---------------------------------------------

ANOTHER GOOD REYES START ISN'T ENOUGH: Emmanuel Reyes turned in another strong outing for the Fireflies, but it wasn't enough for the win, as Columbia lost 3-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Saturday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Emmanuel Reyes turned in another strong start for the Fireflies. The righty worked five frames where he punched out five. He only allowed three hits and one run before passing the ball to the bullpen in a 1-1 tie. Since July 1, Reyes has turned in a 2.57 ERA (six earned runs in 21 innings). Next, Augusto Mendieta (L, 3-2) allowed a pair of runs in as many innings. After that, Yenfri Sosa walked a pair, but held the Pelicans off the board in the eighth frame.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (4th, 2.54), strikeouts (8th, 77), opposing average (1st, .191) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 63 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Thursday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 1.20 ERA in four starts with 15 innings under his belt. The lefty has 13 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Yeri Perez, Julio Rosario, Nick Conte and Jordan Woods.

FINDING THEIR GROOVE: Hyungchan Um and Stone Russell have both started to take off the last few weeks and have batting averages of .276 and .271, respectively, during the month of July. Russell has done it over 18 games with three doubles, two triples and eight walks to buoy his on-base percentage to .377. Um has done it over 17 games with one round-tripper, two doubles and nine walks. The next closest every day hitter on the roster is Colton Becker, who is batting .220 in July.

RUSHFORD'S REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 10-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .188 on the run, he has drawn eight walks to earn a .350 on-base percentage since July 8.







