Payne to 7-Day IL
July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes OF Braylon Payne placed on the 7-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 7 on the injured list.
In summary:
7/27: OF Braylon Payne placed on 7-day IL as of 7/26
