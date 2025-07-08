Crawdads Return July 18th-27th

July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Friday, July 18th at 7pm

The 'Dads return Friday, July 18th to kick off 9 games in 10 days at home!

The Crawdads will be taking on their Hickory Dickory Docks alternate identity on Friday as they host Nursery Rhyme Night.

Following the game, there will be a post-game firework show courtesy of Jani-King and Big Dawg 92.1.

New this season, enjoy $5 Budweisers every Friday night!

Saturday, July 19th at 7pm

The Hickory Dickory Docks will also take the field on Saturday, July 19th. The jerseys will be up for auction (starting Wednesday, July 9th) through 9pm on the night of the game.

The first 1,000 fans will also get a Hickory Dickory Docks alarm clock courtesy of KICKS 103.3.

Sunday, July 20th at 2pm

The Crawdads will wrap up their three game series against Charleston on Sunday afternoon as they celebrate Conrad's birthday! Conrad will be joined by some of his mascot pals throughout the afternoon.

Take advantage of Church Bulletin Sunday promotion and bring your bulletin to the box office for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads, in partnership with CPS Construction and Atrium Windows & Doors, will donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

Tuesday, July 22nd at 7pm

The 'Dads will stay in town and welcome the Augusta GreenJackets for six games starting Tuesday evening.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your dog for $1 as part of Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Craft beer is also half off courtesy of Lowes Foods!

Wednesday, July 23rd at 7pm

All aboard! Wednesday night we are celebrating trains so climb aboard and we'll see you at the Frans!

Wednesday will be a Kids Win Wednesday thanks to Arby's. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket to the game, meal voucher, and amusement wristband.

Thursday, July 24th at 7pm

The fan-favorite lackluster Night of Horrible Promotions will return on Thursday. Woo.

Take advantage of Thirsty Thursday discounts on select domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can show their card for a discounted ticket to the game.

Friday, July 25th at 7pm

The magic of the Frans returns as the Practically Perfect Princesses will be in attendance! The Princesses will have a VIP Meet & Greet pre-game to have cookies and lemonade and take pictures.

It will also be a Catawba Science Center Night where members can get 2 free tickets to the game. Family memberships can show their card for 4 free tickets.

Following the game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Carolina West Wireless and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3.

Princess Meet & Greet

Saturday, July 26th at 5pm

In one of the most popular nights of the year, Saturday will feature a post-game Christian Concert. Building 429 will take the stage following conclusion of the 5pm Crawdads game thanks to 106.9 The Light.

Sunday, July 27th at 2pm

The homestand will conclude Sunday with a 2pm game.

Take advantage of Church Bulletin Sunday promotion and bring your bulletin to the box office for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads, in partnership with CPS Construction and Atrium Windows & Doors, will donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2025

Crawdads Return July 18th-27th - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.