Woods Leads Pitching Staff in 4-1 Win

July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Jordan Woods led the way for the pitching staff, as the Fireflies beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-1 in their series opener at The Joe Tuesday night.

Columbia jumped ahead in the top of the first inning. Colton Becker got things started with a single, then stole second to set the table for Yandel Ricardo. Columbia's shortstop laced a double down the right field line to break the scoreless tie. Later, Hyungchan Um reached on a throwing error that allowed Ricardo to score to give Columbia a 2-0 lead.

The Fireflies added on with two outs in the fourth inning. Stone Russell set the table by drawing his fourth walk in his last two games. After that, Brennon McNair scorched a double high off the left field wall to plate Russel and push Columbia's lead to 3-0.

Jordan Woods came out strong for the Fireflies. He worked four scoreless innings to kick-off the series. While the southpaw didn't have a strikeout, he only allowed one hit and got through the four innings with only 45 pitches.

After that, Yenfri Sosa settled in well in his debut. The lefty worked a pair of innings with three strikeouts while ceding only one run. Then Henson Leal entered with two scoreless innings. He struck out four RiverDogs to keep Columbia in front.

The bats added another run in the eighth inning. After Asbel Gonzalez doubled to kick-off the inning, he advanced to third on a wild pitch. He came around on an Angel Acosta bouncer to second in a fielder's choice where everyone was safe. It gave Columbia a 4-1 lead, which was more than enough for Augusto Mendieta (S, 2) who got a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

The Fireflies pick-up their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.14 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-1, 6.75 ERA).

