Andrade Throws Seven Innings; RiverDogs Offense Stymied by Columbia

July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Despite a career-best seven innings from RiverDogs starter Ryan Andrade, the Columbia Fireflies led wire-to-wire and defeated Charleston 4-1 in the series opener in front of 2,927 fans on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The defeat knocks the RiverDogs to 7-8 in the second half and 42-39 overall this season.

Columbia set the tone early, getting two runs across in the first frame.

After Colton Becker singled and stole second, Royals No. 10 prospect Yandel Ricardo brought him home on a hard hit double to the right field corner. A flyout moved Ricardo to third, setting up a two-out ground ball that should have ended the inning but was wildly thrown to first base on a throwing error by Ricardo Gonzalez, extending the Firefly advantage to 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Charleston threatened with runners on the corners with one out, but Larry Martinez hit into a 1-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Andrade bounced back from the first inning with scoreless efforts in the second and third, but the Fireflies tallied another run in the fourth.

After a two-out walk, Brennon McNair launched a fly ball that barely stayed in the ballpark, hitting the scoreboard in left field and scoring Becker from first to make it 3-0 Columbia.

Columbia starter Jordan Woods was replaced after a scoreless four-inning performance. He allowed one hit and no earned runs.

Charleston took advantage of the pitching change in the fifth inning and secured their first run of the contest.

After a walk, a single and a wild pitch, the 'Dogs had runners on the corners to start the inning. Jose Monzon floated a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Gonzalez easily to cut the deficit to 3-1. Reliever Yenfri Sosa struck out the next two Charleston batters to get out of the inning.

Andrade put together his Single-A best seventh quality start of the season and pitched seven innings for the first time in his professional career. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, walking two and striking out three.

In the seventh, Charleston had two runners in scoring position with one out but failed to convert.

The Fireflies added an insurance run in the eighth to go up 4-1, as Asbel Gonzalez scored on an RBI ground out, beating a throw to the plate from the second baseman Monzon by mere inches.

The RiverDogs went quietly in the eighth and ninth, managing just one base runner in their final two at bats.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's edition of Dog Day Tuesday was Doodle Night, as doodles of all shapes, sizes, and colors filled The Joe to take part in the festivities. The popular dog obstacle course made a return, though a few of the canine contestants showed little interest in completing it. A fan-favorite, the Simba Cam, had the crowd smiling as hundreds of fans lifted their dogs high in the air in hopes of making it on the videoboard. Adding to the furry filled fun, a dog dance-off took place as pups showcased their best moves on top of the dugout.

Charleston returns to action against Columbia Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. It's "The Fastball and the Furious" night at the park, as the 'Dogs will host a mini car show in the parking lot pre-game and other car-related activities throughout the game.







