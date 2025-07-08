Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes at Charleston 7.8

July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

LHP Mason Miller has been promoted to the Quad City River Bandits active roster

LHP Yenfri Sosa has been promoted to the Fireflies active roster

Sosa will wear jersey #11.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 28.

The Fireflies travel to Charleston to play a 7:05 pm matchup with the RiverDogs at The Joe. LHP Jordan Woods (3-5, 4.89 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Ryan Andrade (7-2, 2.89 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.

EARLY OFFENSE NOT ENOUGH AS FIREFLIES FALL 7-3: The Fireflies jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but couldn't hold off a surging Augusta GreenJackets offense, falling 7-3 Friday night at Segra Park. Columbia's offense came alive early in the second when Gabriel Silva slapped an RBI single to open up the scoring. Moments later, Henry Ramos delivered a two-run triple, putting the Fireflies ahead 3-0. But that would be the last run Columbia pushed across, as Augusta's bullpen silenced bats the rest of the night. Emmanuel Reyes worked four innings for Columbia, allowing one run before Mason Miller (L, 5-2) took over in the fifth. Augusta capitalized, scoring three runs to take a 4-3 lead, and tacked on three more in the sixth. Isaiah Drake led the charge for the GreenJackets with three hits, two RBIs, and his 27th stolen base of the season.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.38), strikeouts (1st, 70), innings pitched (3rd, 72.0), opposing average (2nd, .189) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

MCNAIR IS MAKING IT: Brennon McNair is climbing the Carolina League leaderboards since the start of June. In the last month and change, McNair is second in the circuit in slugging percentage (.514) behind Eric Bitonti (.602) of the Carolina Mudcats. McNair has the third-most homers in the League since June 1 with four and has scored the ninth-most runs (17).

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has the fifth-most innings pitched since the start of June (27.2) and he's done more than just eat innings. He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP, which is the ninth-best in the circuit during that run and he has found the swing and miss stuff. The righty has the fourth-most strikeouts in the league during that time with 27.

BICENTENNIAL EVENT: The Fireflies and RiverDogs have played 200 times since Columbia entered the league in 2016. The RiverDogs have won 120 of those contests and Columbia has taken 80.







