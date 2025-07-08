Delmarva Falls to Fayetteville in Series Opener
July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (31-51, 4-12) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-38, 7-9) on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-2.
After a scoreless first inning, Luis Almeyda spotted Delmarva an early lead with a solo home run. His second round-tripper put the Shorebirds ahead 1-0.
Starting pitcher Ben Vespi put on a show early as he struck out a career-high nine batters in 4.1 innings, including a stretch where he punched out seven straight Woodpeckers from the first through third innings.
Fayetteville used a home run of their own to take the lead in the fourth as Came Fisher launched a two-run homer to put the Woodpeckers in front 2-1.
The deficit for Delmarva grew in the fifth as Alberto Hernandez extended Fayetteville's lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly. Moments later, Cam Fisher cranked his second home run in as many innings, his three-run shot making it a 6-1 game.
Luis Almeyda helped the Shorebirds chip away at the deficit with an RBI single with the bases loaded in the sixth, but that was all they scored in the inning as they left the bases loaded behind 6-2.
However, that's as close as the Shorebirds could get, as Fayetteville pitchers Brandon McPherson and Dylan Howard combined to give up only two runs, holding off Delmarva to win Game 1 of the series 6-2.
Brandon McPherson (1-0) got the win for Fayetteville, while Ben Vespi (2-1) took the loss. Dylan Howard (1) recorded the final twelve outs to secure the save.
The Shorebirds continue their series in Fayetteville on Wednesday as Evan Yates takes the mound against Luis Rodriguez for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.
Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Nunez Notches Four Hits, Pitching Staff Walks Nobody in Ballers' 9-2 Win Tuesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Fisher Powers Woodpeckers Past Shorebirds - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Hillcats Comeback Falls Short against Hickory - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Reyes Brilliant in Series-Opening Win over Salem - Augusta GreenJackets
- Andrade Throws Seven Innings; RiverDogs Offense Stymied by Columbia - Charleston RiverDogs
- Delmarva Falls to Fayetteville in Series Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Cannon Ballers Crush Pelicans 9-2 in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woods Leads Pitching Staff in 4-1 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Secure Series-Opening Win at Carolina Tuesday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fredericksburg Takes Series Opener from Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes at Charleston 7.8 - Columbia Fireflies
- Crawdads Return July 18th-27th - Hickory Crawdads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Delmarva Falls to Fayetteville in Series Opener
- Yeiber Cartaya Wins Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time
- Delmarva Wins Series Finale in Fredericksburg with Complete Performance
- Delmarva Walked off by Fredericksburg in Ten Innings
- Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Independence Day Thriller