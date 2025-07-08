Cannon Ballers Crush Pelicans 9-2 in Series Opener

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 9-2 on Tuesday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7-8, 38-44) struck first in the bottom of the first when Caleb Bonemer doubled to score Ryan Burrowes, followed by Lyle Miller-Green's groundout scoring Bonemer, making it 2-0.

In the third, Burrowes reached on a throwing error by Pelicans third baseman Matt Halbach, scoring Abraham Nunez, and Miller-Green singled to score T.J. McCants, pushing the lead to 4-1.

The fourth saw Grant Magill double to score Miguel Santos, and Burrowes' sacrifice fly scored Magill, making it 6-1.

McCants homered in the seventh, and wild pitches by Luis Martinez-Gomez in the seventh and eighth allowed Miller-Green and Nunez to score, finalizing the score at 9-2.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-4, 36-43) scored in the third when Alexey Lumpuy grounded out to score Christian Olivo, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the sixth, Halbach singled to score Leonel Espinoza, making it 6-2.

The Pelicans struggled offensively, going 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and leaving five runners on base.

Kannapolis' Keener earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with one strikeout. Sims, Perkins, and Yabbour combined for 3.0 innings of scoreless relief.

Pelicans starter Hayden Frank took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5.0 innings, with a pickoff and a caught stealing to his credit. Yoendris Gonzalez and Martinez-Gomez allowed three runs in relief, with Martinez-Gomez issuing three wild pitches.

Olivo led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Halbach went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Ty Southisene, Owen Ayers, Espinoza, Alexis Hernandez, and Dilan Granadillo each had a hit. For Kannapolis, Nunez went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, and Burrowes and Miller-Green each drove in two runs. Kannapolis went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) at 12:05 E.T. on Wednesday, July 9. LHP Ethan Flanagan (2-0, 0.56) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Grant Umberger (6-1, 2.19) for Kannapolis.

