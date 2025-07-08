Hillcats Comeback Falls Short against Hickory

Despite tying the game in the ninth, Lynchburg's miraculous comeback fell short in extra innings 6-4 against the Hickory Crawdads.

It was the first ever all-time meeting between the two organizations after both being affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 2000s. After a 45-minute weather delay to open the game, the offenses took a while to get going.

Unlike what we saw often last week, Lynchburg struck first against the Crawdads. They did so in the second inning after they loaded up the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly from Garrett Howe to drive home Bennett Thompson put the Hillcats in front 1-0.

Things would spiral for the Hillcats in the sixth inning as they would allow loaded bases with no one out in the frame. After a two-run double from Ben Hartl, Hickory would tack on two more with base hits from Beycker Barroso and Marcos Torres, pushing the Crawdads in front 4-1.

Then, in typical Hillcat fashion, they would storm back in the ninth inning. Lynchburg would load up the bases with only one out in the frame. Welbyn Francisca was hit by a pitch and then walks to Jeffrey Mercedes and Luis Merejo knotted the game at four apiece, sending us to extras.

In the tenth, a costly error from Jeffrey Mercedes provided Hickory an extra out. The Crawdads would capitalize with Yeremy Cabrera driving home a run on a force out before extending the lead with a Torres single, as Lynchburg would trail 6-4.

The Hillcats would bring the winning run to the plate with no one out in the inning but could not scratch across a run.

Lynchburg and Hickory will battle again on Wednesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.







