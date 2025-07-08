Fisher Powers Woodpeckers Past Shorebirds

Cam Fisher receives high fives from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the dugout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Led by Cam Fisher's two home run outburst, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-8, 43-28) slugged their way to a 6-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (4-12, 31-51) in the series opener at Segra Stadium.

In the early stages, though, the Shorebirds used their power stroke to open the scoring. A Luis Almeyda solo home run in the top of the second inning gave Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

However, Fisher canceled it out with a blast of his own two innings later. He launched a two-run shot over Healy's Bar beyond the right field fence, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run advantage for the Woodpeckers, placing them in front 2-1.

In Fayetteville's next turn at bat, their offense stayed hot. An Alberto Hernandez sacrifice fly and Fisher's three-run long ball, his second in as many frames, punctuated a four-run rally, providing the Woodpeckers with a comfortable 6-1 edge.

All the while, starting pitcher Brandon McPherson backed it up in his first Single-A start. The Almeyda solo home run was the only blemish on his record as he tossed five innings of one-run ball, scattering two hits and fanning six Shorebirds in a winning effort.

Delmarva scratched across another tally on an infield single in the top of the sixth inning, but that was as much as their offense could muster. Dylan Howard tacked on four frames in relief, allowing just one run himself to hammer down the final 12 outs and claim the victory.

Fayetteville can pull back up to .500 in the second half as they take on the Shorebirds on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Luis Rodriguez gets the ball for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Evan Yates for Delmarva. In addition to Dollar Dog Wednesday, presented by WFNC 640, it is also Bark in the Park presented by The Fayetteville Pet Resort and The Urban Dog. Fans can bring their four-legged friends with them to the ballpark to enjoy the action.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786493/final/box

