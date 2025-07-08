Fisher Powers Woodpeckers Past Shorebirds
July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
Cam Fisher receives high fives from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the dugout
(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Led by Cam Fisher's two home run outburst, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-8, 43-28) slugged their way to a 6-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (4-12, 31-51) in the series opener at Segra Stadium.
In the early stages, though, the Shorebirds used their power stroke to open the scoring. A Luis Almeyda solo home run in the top of the second inning gave Delmarva a 1-0 lead.
However, Fisher canceled it out with a blast of his own two innings later. He launched a two-run shot over Healy's Bar beyond the right field fence, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run advantage for the Woodpeckers, placing them in front 2-1.
In Fayetteville's next turn at bat, their offense stayed hot. An Alberto Hernandez sacrifice fly and Fisher's three-run long ball, his second in as many frames, punctuated a four-run rally, providing the Woodpeckers with a comfortable 6-1 edge.
All the while, starting pitcher Brandon McPherson backed it up in his first Single-A start. The Almeyda solo home run was the only blemish on his record as he tossed five innings of one-run ball, scattering two hits and fanning six Shorebirds in a winning effort.
Delmarva scratched across another tally on an infield single in the top of the sixth inning, but that was as much as their offense could muster. Dylan Howard tacked on four frames in relief, allowing just one run himself to hammer down the final 12 outs and claim the victory.
Fayetteville can pull back up to .500 in the second half as they take on the Shorebirds on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Luis Rodriguez gets the ball for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Evan Yates for Delmarva. In addition to Dollar Dog Wednesday, presented by WFNC 640, it is also Bark in the Park presented by The Fayetteville Pet Resort and The Urban Dog. Fans can bring their four-legged friends with them to the ballpark to enjoy the action.
Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786493/final/box
Images from this story
|
Cam Fisher receives high fives from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the dugout
Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Nunez Notches Four Hits, Pitching Staff Walks Nobody in Ballers' 9-2 Win Tuesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Fisher Powers Woodpeckers Past Shorebirds - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Hillcats Comeback Falls Short against Hickory - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Reyes Brilliant in Series-Opening Win over Salem - Augusta GreenJackets
- Andrade Throws Seven Innings; RiverDogs Offense Stymied by Columbia - Charleston RiverDogs
- Delmarva Falls to Fayetteville in Series Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Cannon Ballers Crush Pelicans 9-2 in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woods Leads Pitching Staff in 4-1 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Secure Series-Opening Win at Carolina Tuesday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fredericksburg Takes Series Opener from Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes at Charleston 7.8 - Columbia Fireflies
- Crawdads Return July 18th-27th - Hickory Crawdads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Fisher Powers Woodpeckers Past Shorebirds
- Woodpeckers Run Wild in Win over Mudcats
- Woodpeckers Comeback Bid Falls Just Shy on Fourth of July
- Jancel Villarroel Named Carolina League Player of the Week
- 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster Announced