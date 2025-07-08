Fredericksburg Takes Series Opener from Mudcats

July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals scored three runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed again as they claimed the series opener from the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Fredericksburg (10-6 // 40-41) took the lead with three runs in the third inning against Mudcats starter Wande Torres (L, 1-6) thanks to a Randal Diaz RBI single and a two-run hit from Jorgelys Mota for a 3-2 Nationals advantage.

Carolina (10-5 // 46-33) charged back with a single tally in the fifth inning when Braylon Payne drove a ball over the right field wall for his sixth home run of the season to make it 5-3 in favor to the Nationals.

Fredericksburg added to the lead in the seventh inning when Luke Dickerson singled home Francesco Barbieri and in the bottom half of the inning, Tyler Rodriguez hit his second home run of the season to once again pull Carolina to within a run at 5-4.

That would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Euri Montero (S, 1) covered the final two innings of the game to preserve the one-run victory.

Pablo Aldonis (W, 1-0) worked 2.1 scoreless innings out of the Nationals bullpen to earn the victory.

The series continues Wednesday at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. as the Mudcats hand the ball to RHP Melvin Hernandez (6-4, 2.13) while the Nationals counter with RHP Davian Garcia (4-2, 2.77).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.