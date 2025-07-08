Reyes Brilliant in Series-Opening Win over Salem

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: In a career performance, GreenJacket pitcher Jeremy Reyes spun six innings without a run, picking up his first win of the year as the Jackets knocked off the Salem Red Sox 7-3 Tuesday evening.

Reyes has consistently shown flashes of brilliance this year, but had not quite put it all together in one outing until tonight. Facing a Salem team that has had a volatile offensive campaign, Reyes delivered six strikeouts while scattering two hits and three walks for his longest career appearance, and first professional quality start.

While Reyes wove his masterpiece in the top halves of innings, Augusta's offense used a consistent barrage of hits to sink Salem and starter Steven Brooks. The Jackets opened the scoring in the bottom of the third, as two infield singles set the stage for John Gil to whack a sac fly to left-center field. Augusta would double the advantage one inning later, as Nick Montgomery roped a two-out single up the middle to score Isaiah Drake and chase Brooks.

The home side would not let up once the Red Sox turned the game over to the bullpen, as Augusta once again doubled their lead with a pair of runs against Joe Vogatsky. Owen Carey ripped a line drive off of the first baseman's mitt to bring home a run, and a bases loaded walk for Drake made it 4-0 after five.

Another RBI from Montgomery and an error from the catcher gave Augusta a 6-0 lead after seven, and those two insurance runs would prove vital in the next half. Samuel Mejia had worked a scoreless 7th, but after a leadoff error put Starlyn Nunez aboard, back-to-back RBI knocks from Justin Gonzaez and Yoeilin Cespedes chased the reliever. Adam Shoemaker got one out away from ending the threat, but Kleyver Salazar poked a two-run double down the right field line to cap a four-run frame.

The GreenJackets would get one run back in the bottom of the 8th via a base knock from Luis Guanipa, and that extension of the advantage would prove to be the difference. Shoemaker would slam the door with a 1-2-3 9th, and Augusta secured its 3rd consecutive victory in a row.

The Jackets are back in action tomorrow with David Rodriguez on the hill, after working six scoreless innings in a no-decision last week against Columbia. He squares off with lefty Devin Futrell, who has been Salem's ace this year.







