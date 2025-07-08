Nunez Notches Four Hits, Pitching Staff Walks Nobody in Ballers' 9-2 Win Tuesday

July 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers found success in all facets of Tuesday's game, winning, 9-2, over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers move to six games under .500 on the season, gaining a game on the first-place Pelicans in the second half standings. Myrtle Beach is now 11-4 on the second half, losers of their last two games.

RHP Seth Keener earned his second win of the season in a Ballers uniform, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings of work. The righty worked with his bullpen to combine for no walks in Tuesday's win. Three pitchers combined for three shutout innings out of the bullpen, with RHP Hale Sims, RHP Carlton Perkins and RHP Joseph Yabbour working together to allow no runs and just one hit.

Abraham Nunez led the way on offense for the Cannon Ballers in Tuesday's win, tallying a 4-for-4 night at the plate. Nunez becomes just the fifth Cannon Baller with a four-hit game in 2025.

Caleb Bonemer continued his hot start to the month of July, doubling in the bottom of the first to score Ryan Burrowes and give Kannapolis the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Lyle Miller-Green earned the second run of the game for the Ballers on an RBI groundout that scored Bonemer, making the score, 2-0, after one.

Myrtle Beach got on the board in the top of the third inning, scoring on an Alexey Lumpuy RBI groundout to cut into the lead, 2-1, after two and a half.

Kannapolis took charge over their halves of the third and fourth, jumping in front, 6-1, on a barrage of runs driven in. Burrowes reached on a fielding error to allow Abraham Nunez to score, followed quickly in the inning by a Miller-Green RBI single. In the bottom of the fourth, Grant Magill earned his lone RBI of the game with an RBI double to center field to score Miguel Santos. Not long after, Burrowes got involved again with a sacrifice fly to right field, putting the Ballers in front, 6-1.

Matt Halbach dug into the lead in the top of the sixth, pulling into a, 6-2, hole with an RBI single to drive in Leonel Espinoza. Despite the efforts, the Pelicans never rebounded to threaten Kannapolis' lead.

T.J. McCants struck for his second home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh, depositing a solo homer into left to give Kannapolis a, 7-2, lead.

With Luis Martinez-Gomez on the hill, the Ballers scored two more insurance runs on two separate wild pitches from the Pelicans hurler. The miscues from Martinez-Gomez scored Miller-Green in the seventh and Nunez in the eighth to solidify Kannapolis' series opening win.

LHP Grant Umberger gets the start in a quick turnaround for the Cannon Ballers and Myrtle Beach Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. in Kannapolis' annual Camp Day competition at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information and to secure your seats today.







Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.