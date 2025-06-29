Austin Ehrlicher's Dominating Performance Helps Boost Salem to Victory over Hickory

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (29-42, 3-4) cruised to victory on Saturday evening, led by stellar pitching and an offensive explosion in the fifth inning, defeating the Hickory Crawdads (38-34, 5-2) by a final score of 6-1 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The game began Friday night with Andruw Musett's RBI single, which drove in Yoeilin Cespedes with one out in the first inning. Ben Hansen started on the mound for Salem, retiring the first seven batters he faced.

Then, things took an odd turn.

Heavy rain rendered the field unplayable for the remainder of the night, and the game was suspended until Saturday evening. The matchup resumed in the top of the third inning, with Austin Ehrlicher taking over for Ben Hansen on the rubber.

Kelvin Diaz started in left field, but it was announced Saturday afternoon that he had been promoted to High-A Greenville. Justin Gonzales replaced Diaz and played the remainder of the game in left.

Hickory also required a new pitcher for the resumed game, turning to Thomas Ireland, the southpaw from Saskatchewan, Canada.

In the fourth inning, Salem's offense came alive. A single from Enddy Azocar was followed by a base hit from Kleyver Salazar, advancing Azocar to third. With one out, Natanael Yuten delivered a sacrifice fly, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Ehrlicher proved to be a major problem for Hickory. The Crawdads didn't get a base runner against him until the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, Salem's offense kept rolling. In the fifth, Starlyn Nunez led off with a double. With one out, Andruw Musett delivered again, driving in Nunez with a line-drive double. RBI singles from Azocar and Yuten followed, capping a four-run inning that extended Salem's lead to 6-0.

Hickory finally broke up the no-hit bid in the seventh inning when Antonis Macias drilled a double-his seventh hit of the series. Ehrlicher remained composed, finishing the inning without allowing a run. He completed 5.2 innings, surrendering no runs and just two hits.

Salem held a 6-0 lead entering the ninth. Calvin Bickerstaff, making his second appearance of the series, came on to close. He had last pitched on Wednesday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Bickerstaff was effective once again. Hickory's designated hitter, Maxton Martin, reached on a

hit-by-pitch and advanced to third on defensive indifference. Macias then reached on an error, allowing Martin to score Hickory's only run.

Bickerstaff retired the next three batters to end the game. Thanks to a brilliant performance by Austin Ehrlicher, Salem secured a 6-1 win.

With the victory, Salem tied the series at two games apiece. The Red Sox and Crawdads will square off in a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday from Carilion Clinic Field. Right-hander Steven Brooks is scheduled to make his twelfth start of the season for Salem in game one. Luis Cohen will toe the rubber in game two







