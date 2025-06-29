Romback, Strong Pitching Lead FredNats to Sunday Victory and Series Split

June 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Nate Rombach hit two doubles and a home run, Cristhian Vaquero drove in two runs, and the FredNats did not allow an earned run against Kannapolis on Sunday in a 4-1 victory to split the six-game series with the Cannon Ballers in the rematch of the 2024 Carolina League Championship Series.

Brayan Romero (1-1) bounced back beautifully after a rough start in Tuesday's series opener to earn his first win of the 2025 season, pitching five innings of one-run ball with no walks and five strikeouts. The one run Romero allowed was unearned in the second inning as Kannapolis opened the scoring on Abraham Nunez's RBI single.

The FredNats quickly answered in the bottom of the second on Rombach's opposite-field RBI double to score Nick Peoples, and then Fredericksburg took the lead for good on Vaquero's first of two sacrifice flies in the third. Vaquero's second sac fly came in the fifth inning, and Rombach's solo blast to left field in the eighth widened the lead to 4-1.

Pablo Aldonis was electric out of the FredNat bullpen, striking out five out of the six hitters he faced, and Johan Otanez stranded the tying runs on base in the eighth. Robert Cranz pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his league-leading ninth save.

Fredericksburg hits the road for three games at Delmarva next week before returning home on the 4th of July to face the Shorebirds at 5:05 p.m. First pitch in Tuesday's game at Delmarva is at 7:05 p.m.







