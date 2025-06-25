FredNats Drop Game Two to Kannapolis, 3-1

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (3-2, 33-37) lost 3-1 Wednesday night to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (1-4, 33-38), who snapped an 11-game losing streak behind strong pitching.

Like game one, the Cannon Ballers pounced early on against FredNat pitching. On Tuesday night, Kannapolis led 7-0 after three innings. On Wednesday, it was a 3-0 advantage after two. Bryan Polanco allowed a soaring home run to T.J. McCants in the first inning and the Cannon Ballers tagged him for three hits and two more runs in the second inning.

Unlike game one, Kannapolis held onto its lead. Grant Umberger took the ball after his club blew a 7-0 cushion Tuesday and was in complete control the whole way. The first-year lefty frazzled the FredNats over six one-run innings, striking out nine. Seven of his nine Ks came on his fastball, which was his most-used and best pitch. Umberger threw 75 pitches and 59 of them found the strike zone.

The only time Fredericksburg got to the left-hander was when Cristhian Vaquero stepped up in the sixth inning and rifled a home run over the left-center field wall. It was Vaquero's fourth of the season and first as a right-handed hitter.

By night's end, that swing was the only hit for the FredNats that resulted in a run. Fredericksburg brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not score again. The FredNats struck out 13 total times in the 3-1 defeat.

Polanco (4-6) got the loss, Umberger (6-1) got the win and Hale Sims (2) earned the save. With the series tied 1-1, the FredNats send Davian Garcia (3-2, 3.33) to the hill in game three on Thursday in a 6:35 start.







