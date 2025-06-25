Fireflies to Celebrate Two Millionth Fan Friday

Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies fans

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies fans(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Fresh off of securing its first playoff berth in franchise history, the Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will welcome its two millionth fan to Segra Park during their Friday, June 27 game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. To celebrate hitting the milestone in the club's eighth full season, the Fireflies are giving away a massive prize package to the two millionth fan as they enter the ballpark.

The team is also giving away 10 prizes to fans at the game, one per inning including a Yeti Cooler and 75-inch flat panel television.

"It's an incredible honor to have the opportunity to serve two million fans," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "This is a testament to how incredible the Midlands community has been since we brought baseball back to Columbia in 2016. It's also a fantastic milestone for our fans, our entire front office and our past and present game day staffers, who have worked so hard to create a world-class fan experience since we opened."

When the two millionth fan enters Segra Park for the game Friday, the whole ballpark will celebrate! That lucky fan will receive an incredible prize package that includes two Fireflies Season Ticket Memberships for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026, a customized Fireflies jersey, free hot dogs for a year at Segra Park, $200 in loaded value, a first pitch opportunity, a team-signed baseball and a chance to be interviewed live on-air on the Fireflies baseball radio broadcast.

The chance to win great prizes will be extended to every fan in attendance with one prize awarded every inning. Upon entering the stadium, every fan will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of 10 incredible prizes that will be given away during the game. The winner must be present to pick up their prize.

The 10 raffle prizes are a 75" flat screen TV, a PAW Patrol ATV, a Blackstone grill, a Yeti Cooler with two tumblers, a Mercedes LEGO set, a $150 Omaha steaks gift card, a $150 gift card to Occo Skin Studio, two Fowling sets and two tickets to see PAW Patrol Live at Colonial Life Arena.

Friday is also First Responders Night featuring Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol, presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. We'll honor Midlands first responders during the game and fans can meet Chase and Marshall, who are making an appearance at Segra Park during the game.

Buy your tickets and your chance to be a part of history now at FirefliesTickets.com.

