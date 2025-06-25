Rain Calls Game Wednesday at Segra Park

June 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies fell 3-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans across five innings in a rain-shortened game Wednesday night at Segra Park. The tarp came on the field at 8:21 and never left the field as weather finished the game early.

The Pelicans got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Matt Halbach hammered his fifth homer of the season on a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Woods (L, 2-5) to break the scoreless tie. Woods matched a season-best six strikeouts across four innings where he allowed a single run for Columbia.

The next inning, the Pelicans added another pair of runs on a Yahil Melendez groundout. Dilan Granadillo came around to score and on a throwing error to the plate the Pelicans added a run from Christian Olivo.

Ethan Flanagan (W, 1-0) worked a complete game shutout across five innings for the Pelicans to earn his first win of the season. The southpaw struck out four Fireflies and worked around three hits before the rain came in.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.39 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and RHP Yenrri Rojas (1-2, 2.81 ERA) counters for Myrtle Beach.

Tomorrow night is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Busch Lights as well as $3 Mystery Margaritas, Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

