Complete Performance Leads Woodpeckers to Dominant Victory

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-3, 38-33) fired on all cylinders in every phase of the game, downing the Augusta GreenJackets (1-4, 35-34) 10-1 on a rainy Wednesday night.

Just like in the series opener, the Woodpeckers stormed ahead early, turning around an early deficit and posting two spots in each of their first two turns at bat. A Jancel Villarroel double two batters in neutralized an Owen Carey groundout to tie the score, and Max Holy put Fayetteville in front on a sacrifice fly. One frame later, Hector Salas brought home a run on a groundout ahead of a Waner Luciano single, giving the Woodpeckers a 4-1 edge in the blink of an eye.

Two frames later, Fayetteville reignited its offense. Villarroel and Alberto Hernandez added on with a single and run-scoring groundout respectively in the bottom of the fourth. Soon after, Jason Schiavone launched a solo home run over the right field wall, racing the Woodpeckers ahead 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

While the offense provided run support, Dylan Howard held the Augusta lineup in check in his Segra Stadium debut. He required just 56 pitches to complete five innings, allowing just one run on two hits, striking out three batters to earn his first career Single-A win.

Hernandez and Holy combined for another two-run inning, using a sacrifice fly and a base hit to plate another pair in the bottom of the sixth, and two innings later, Hernandez tacked on an RBI single to complete the scoring and push the Woodpeckers into double figures in the bottom of the eighth. All the while, debutant reliever Brandon McPherson picked up where Howard left off in his first-ever Fayetteville appearance. The right-hander did not allow a hit in his four innings of work, scattering two walks while striking out four batters to earn a save and hammer down the win.

