Big Inning Propels Mudcats to Victory

June 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning and made that hold up as they went on to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-4 on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (4-1 // 40-29) trailed 1-0 as they came to bat in the sixth but turned the game around when Luis Pena tied the score with a double to left.

Later in the inning, Jose Anderson cracked a three-run home run, his third of the season, to put the Mudcats in front 4-1. Carolina added a very important insurance run in the same frame when Filippo Di Turi scored on a wild pitch for a 5-1 advantage.

Delmarva (1-4 // 28-43) would not go quietly as came back with a pair of runs in the last of the sixth inning on a two-run home run off the bat of Elis Cuevas to trim the Mudcats lead to 5-3.

The Shorebirds pulled to within a run in the in the seventh thanks to a Nate George groundout to cut the lead to 5-4.

Delmarva got the winning run to the plate with two out in the ninth inning but Garrett Hodges (S, 3) stranded the runner on base and preserved the 5-4 victory and ran the Mudcats record to 16-9 in one-run games.

Wande Torres (W, 1-5) worked five innings allowing just one run and striking out six to record his first win of the season.

The series continues Thursday night at 7:05 P.M. as the Mudcats send RHP Melvin Hernandez (5-4, 2.40) while the Shorebirds counter with RHP Evan Yates (3-2, 4.78).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.