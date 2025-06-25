Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.25 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (2-4, 5.48 ERA) toes the slab for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with southpaw Ethan Flanagan (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

Tonight is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer. When you purchase a lawn ticket for yourself, your pup can join you at the game for free. Fans can enjoy $5 Whiteclaw Seltzers while at the game for Whiteclaw Wednesday and the team is also celebrating their fifth-annual Pride Night. We're celebrating a night of inclusion, celebration and reaffirmation at the ballpark. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

SILVA STRIKES OUT THE SIDE IN 12-1 LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies fell 12-1 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Segra Park, but the game was not without excitement. Catcher Gabriel Silva entered the game in the ninth and got three swinging strikeouts in his second scoreless outing of the 2025 season. The Pelicans took advantage of a myriad of Fireflies mistakes in a big first inning. Yeri Perez (L, 2-2) struck out the first two batters he faced. The Pelicans scored nine runs in the first inning off two hit batters, three walks, two errors and three hits. All-in-all 13 Pelicans came to the plate in the first inning-11 of which hit with two outs.The last time the Fireflies allowed more than nine runs in an inning was when they allowed 10 runs in the seventh inning at Asheville June 20, 2019.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.67), strikeouts (T-1st, 64), innings pitched (2nd, 64), opposing average (1st, .190) and WHIP (1st, 1.00). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

UM, THAT'S PRETTY GOOD: Hyungchan Um is currently riding the Fireflies longest on-base streak of the season. He has reached safely in 16-consecutive games, which started before he was placed on the injured list April 8. In the 16 games, Um is 13-58 with four walks and he has been plunked three times.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. Despite finishing six games above .500, the Fireflies were outscored 323-304 in the first half. Only Columbia and Myrtle Beach finished with a negative run differential in the division. As a team, the Fireflies finished the first half with the ninth-best batting average (.225) in the 12-team Carolina League. Columbia excelled on the basepaths, leading the league in sacrifices and finishing third in steals with 136 or more than two per game. On the mound, Columbia had the eighth-best ERA in the League (4.24). The team held the line when it counted though, leading the Carolina League with 19 saves and finishing fourth with 19 holds. Columbia has the fourth-best fielding percentage in the Carolina League (.970).

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

GETTING BACK ON TRACK: The Fireflies have started the second half 0-4 after clinching a First Half South Division Championship. Today is their chance to get back in the win column. The Fireflies are 10-4 when playing against a lefty starter. The Pelicans are starting LHP Ethan Flanagan, who is making his second Carolina League appearance and his first start away from Pelicans Ballpark.







