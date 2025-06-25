Pelicans Blank Fireflies 3-0 in Rain-Shortened Game

June 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 3-0 in five innings on Wednesday evening at Segra Park.

The Pelicans (30-39) opened the scoring in the fourth when Matt Halbach homered to left off Columbia starter Jordan Woods (2-5), making it 1-0.

In the fifth, Yahil Melendez grounded out to score Dilan Granadillo and Christian Olivo, with a throwing error by Fireflies first baseman Stone Russell allowing Olivo to score and Angel Cepeda to reach third, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The Fireflies (36-35) managed three hits, Asbel Gonzalez led the way going 2-for-2 with a stolen base, but went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and left one runner on base. Columbia's defense faltered, with errors by Russell and third baseman Daniel Becker contributing to Myrtle Beach's scoring.

Ethan Flanagan (1-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching a complete-game shutout over 5.0 innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Woods took the loss for Columbia, allowing one run on two hits over 4.0 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Fireflies reliever Nick Conte allowed two runs (one earned) in the fifth, exacerbated by Russell's error.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 1-for-1 with a homer and an RBI, while Cepeda, Granadillo, and Olivo each had a hit. For Columbia, Gonzalez's two singles were the offensive highlight. The Pelicans went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving three runners on base, while Columbia's defensive miscues proved costly.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 E.T. on Thursday, June 26. RHP Yenrri Rojas (1-2, 2.81) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.39) for Columbia.

