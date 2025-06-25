Carolina Holds off Delmarva to Even Series

June 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-43, 1-4) fell just short against the Carolina Mudcats (40-29, 4-1) on Wednesday, falling by a final score of 5-4.

The Shorebirds opened the scoring in the third inning when Colin Tuft led off with a triple. He scored shortly afterward on a squeeze bunt by Nate George, putting Delmarva up 1-0.

After five scoreless innings pitched by Jacob Cravey, Carolina's offense finally came alive the third time through the batting order as Luis Peña tied the game with an RBI double. Two batters later, Jose Anderson hit a three-run home run to give the Mudcats a 4-1 lead. They scored one more run in the inning on a wild pitch, putting Delmarva behind 5-1.

Delmarva fought back in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to Elis Cuevas, who hit a two-run homer to make it a 5-3 game.

Nate George drove in another run in the seventh with an RBI groundout, scoring Colin Tuft to cut the lead to 5-4.

However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as Garrett Hodges kept Delmarva off the board in the final two innings, securing a 5-4 win for the Mudcats.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Wande Torres (1-5) was awarded the win while Jacob Cravey (4-4) took the loss. Garrett Hodges (3) recorded the save.

The Shorebirds try to take the series lead on Thursday with Evan Yates taking the mound against Mevin Hernandez for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







