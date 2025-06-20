Shorebirds Drop First Game of the Second Half

June 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-40, 0-1) began the second half of the regular season with an 11-3 defeat against the Hickory Crawdads (34-32, 1-0).

The Crawdads took the lead in the second inning by scoring four runs, beginning with an RBI fielder's choice by Ben Hartl. Marcos Torres delivered a two-run triple, and Erick Alvarez scored Torres with a sacrifice fly, putting Delmarva behind 4-0.

The deficit doubled to 8-0 in the third inning as the Crawdads added four more runs from an error, an RBI single by Yeremy Cabrera, and a two-run double by Estaban Mejia.

The Shorebirds began to chip away at the deficit in the fourth, using an RBI double to break the shutout and make it an 8-1 game.

An RBI single by Nate George in the fifth pulled Delmarva to within an 8-2 margin.

Luis Almeyda doubled to the left field wall in the sixth inning, bringing home Joshua Liranzo to cut the deficit to 8-3.

However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as the Crawdads scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth, handing Delmarva an 11-3 loss in the first game of the second half.

Brock Porter (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Hickory while Delmarva starter Evan Yates (3-2) took the loss.

The Shorebirds continue their series with Hickory on Saturday at 7:00 PM, as Michael Caldon takes the mound against Caden Scarborough for Hickory.







