Shorebirds Drop First Game of the Second Half
June 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-40, 0-1) began the second half of the regular season with an 11-3 defeat against the Hickory Crawdads (34-32, 1-0).
The Crawdads took the lead in the second inning by scoring four runs, beginning with an RBI fielder's choice by Ben Hartl. Marcos Torres delivered a two-run triple, and Erick Alvarez scored Torres with a sacrifice fly, putting Delmarva behind 4-0.
The deficit doubled to 8-0 in the third inning as the Crawdads added four more runs from an error, an RBI single by Yeremy Cabrera, and a two-run double by Estaban Mejia.
The Shorebirds began to chip away at the deficit in the fourth, using an RBI double to break the shutout and make it an 8-1 game.
An RBI single by Nate George in the fifth pulled Delmarva to within an 8-2 margin.
Luis Almeyda doubled to the left field wall in the sixth inning, bringing home Joshua Liranzo to cut the deficit to 8-3.
However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as the Crawdads scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth, handing Delmarva an 11-3 loss in the first game of the second half.
Brock Porter (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Hickory while Delmarva starter Evan Yates (3-2) took the loss.
The Shorebirds continue their series with Hickory on Saturday at 7:00 PM, as Michael Caldon takes the mound against Caden Scarborough for Hickory.
Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Galan Flawless Through Seven as RiverDogs Edge Cannon Ballers to Open Second Half - Charleston RiverDogs
- Late Push Falls Just Short in Kannapolis' Eighth Consecutive Loss Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Cabrera, Guerrero Pace Crawdads in 11-3 Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Pelicans Rally Past Woodpeckers 5-3, Even Series - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Shorebirds Drop First Game of the Second Half - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fredericksburg Blanks Salem 3-0 in Quick-Moving Pitcher's Duel - Salem Red Sox
- FredNats Blaze through 3-0 Win over Salem to Start Second Half - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Shut out Columbia to Open Second Half - Carolina Mudcats
- Wyatt Excels in 3-0 Loss to Mudcats - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.20 at Carolina - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.