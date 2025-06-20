Pelicans Rally Past Woodpeckers 5-3, Even Series

June 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-3 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Woodpeckers (36-31) took the lead in the third when Max Holy singled to score Nehomar Ochoa Jr., followed by Cesar Hernandez's single scoring Holy, making it 2-0.

The Pelicans (26-39) responded with a five-run fourth inning. Owen Ayers grounded into a fielder's choice to score Yahil Melendez before Matt Halbach launched a two run homer to plate Ayers and give Myrtle Beach a 3-2 advantage. Alexey Lumpuy singled to score Eli Lovich and Ty Southisene, capping off the five-run frame and propelling the Birds to a 5-2 lead.

Fayetteville pulled within two in the seventh when Holy's sacrifice fly scored Kedaur Trujillo, making it 5-3, but the Pelicans' bullpen held firm.

Luis Martinez-Gomez and Jackson Kirkpatrick combined for 3.0 innings of relief, with Kirkpatrick earning the save in a perfect ninth. Charlie Hurley (1-4) allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks across his 3.0 innings.

Cole Reynolds tossed 3.0 innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with one strikeout, aided by three errors.

Fayetteville's Ramsey David took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 3.2 innings with three strikeouts and three walks.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, while Lumpuy went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. For Fayetteville, Holy drove in two runs, going 1-for-3, and Waner Luciano went 3-for-4. The Pelicans logged a 3-for-9 night with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while Fayetteville went 3-for-12, leaving eight.

The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 7:05 E.T. on Saturday, June 21. RHP Nazier Mule (2-2, 5.86) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Parker Smith (0-1, 0.00) for Fayetteville.







