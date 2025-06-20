FredNats Blaze through 3-0 Win over Salem to Start Second Half

SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (1-0, 31-35) played the quickest nine-inning game in franchise history on the longest day of the year, winning 3-0 over the Salem Red Sox (0-1, 26-39) to start the second half on the right foot.

For the second consecutive night, the FredNats revved the offense up early against Salem pitching. Cristhian Vaquero worked a nine-pitch plate appearance ending in a leadoff single in the first inning and sprinted around to score on a rifled double from Luke Dickerson that made it 1-0 Fredericksburg after two hitters. Dickerson later scored when Nick Peoples bounced out for an RBI fielder's choice and a 2-0 lead.

The FredNats added on against Yhoiker Fajardo in the second inning, when Kelvin Diaz flipped a leadoff triple down the right field line and Francesco Barbieri drove him in as the next hitter up for a 3-0 advantage.

From there, Xander Meckley had a cushion to cruise with. The Fredericksburg starter blazed through six scoreless innings, needing just 58 pitches to dispatch the Red Sox hitters. He allowed just two hits and a walk and finished his outing retiring the final 15 batters he faced, matching a career high with six innings pitched.

In fact, because the FredNat offense went quiet after the second inning, there was a point up to the seventh where the two teams combined to retire 29 consecutive hitters. That meant it was still 3-0 FredNats heading into the seventh inning, with the bullpen doors opening for Merritt Beeker. The first two Red Sox reached against Beeker, but then blundered on the basepaths, allowing the FredNats to turn a triple play on a lineout to second base, followed by force outs at first and second.

That sent the game screeching to the ninth inning, where Pablo Aldonis retired the side in a matter of minutes to close out a 3-0 win in just 1:54, the quickest nine-inning game in FredNat history. Fredericksburg pitching needed just 92 pitches to down the Red Sox, the fewest in a nine-inning game this season.

Meckley (4-5) got the well-deserved win, as Fajardo (0-1) got the loss and Aldonis (1) got the save. With the week's series tied 2-2, the FredNats look to game five on Saturday, with Yoel Tejeda Jr. (2-2, 3.83) starting in a 6:35 game.







