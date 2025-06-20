Mudcats Shut out Columbia to Open Second Half

June 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Melvin Hernandez and Jesus Flores combined on a four-hit shutout as the Carolina Mudcats opened the second half of the Carolina League season with a 3-0 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (1-0 // 37-28) opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Jose Anderson led off the frame with a double and scored when Tyler Rodriguez blooped a two-out single into centerfield for the 1-0 advantage.

That was more than enough offense for Hernandez (W, 5-4) was brilliant for the Mudcats allowing just four hits and matching his season high with eight strikeouts over six innings of work.

Columbia (0-1 // 36-31) had their final scoring chance of the night in the sixth inning when Stone Russell tripled off the right field wall but was stranded on base by Hernandez.

The Mudcats added some insurance in the last of the eighth inning when Eric Bitonti hammed a two-run home run to right field, his league-leading 10th longball of the season to give Carolina a 3-0 lead.

Jesus Flores (S, 2) worked the final three innings of the game and allowed just one baserunner to preserve the 3-0 victory for the Mudcats.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at Five County Stadium with the Mudcats send RHP Travis Smith (0-3, 3.07) to the mound and Columbia counters with RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-0, 3.38). First pitch is slated for 5:00 P.M.

