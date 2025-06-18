Late Rally Lifts Columbia Past Mudcats

June 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally past the Carolina Mudcats 7-4 on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Columbia (35-30) entered the ninth trailing by a run, 3-2, but quickly went to work against Mudcats reliever Bjorn Johnson (L, 5-1), as the first three batters of the inning reached base before Milo Rushford tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Fireflies took the lead on a two-run triple off the bat of Henry Ramos for a 5-3 advantage and later in the inning, Derlin Figueora collected an RBI hit to cap the five-run frame, that gave Columbia a 7-3 lead.

Carolina (36-27) took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Reece Walling led off the frame with a double and was brought home when Jesus Made collected his 37th RBI with a double to right field. Later in the inning, Eric Bitonti smoked a single up the middle for a 3-1 Carolina advantage.

The Fireflies bullpen led by Dennis Colleran (W, 4-0) shut down the game after the three-run third, limiting Carolina to two hits and one run over the final five innings of the game while striking out eight.

The first half of the Carolina League season concludes on Thursday night at Five County Stadium when the two squads face-off with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. The Mudcats give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (0-4, 6.75) while the Fireflies send LHP David Shields (1-1, 2.11) to the bump.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.