FredNats Lose Both in Doubleheader at Salem

June 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (29-35) lost both games in a doubleheader to the Salem Red Sox (26-37), falling 7-2 and 1-0 on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

In game one, both offenses were supercharged. The two teams combined for 18 hits in seven innings, but Salem was far more effective at turning the hits into runs. Salem plated seven runs on its 10 hits, whereas the FredNats only converted their eight hits into two runs. Fredericksburg's starter, Brayan Romero, allowed nine hits and six runs in his 3.2 innings, getting outdueled by Luis Cohen, who finished two outs shy of a complete game.

The FredNats did get highlight performances in the game one loss from Cristhian Vaquero, who had a three-hit game with a triple and Kelvin Diaz, who launched his first home run of the season over the tall wall in left field.

Game two was much more tight, as offense was nearly impossible to come by. Fredericksburg mustered just three hits in seven innings and did not score. The FredNats stranded first and third with nobody out and bases loaded and nobody out in separate innings. They ran into multiple outs on the basepaths and got picked off once.

In the end, it was an unearned run that was their undoing, as Salem plated a run in the bottom of the sixth inning after two Fredericksburg errors and an RBI single from Starlyn Nunez.

Salem now leads the series 2-0 and the two teams will finish the first half Thursday night, with Bryan Polanco getting the ball for a 6:35 start.







