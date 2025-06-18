Crawdads Rally in the Ninth to Stun Shorebirds

HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (26-39) suffered their second-straight loss to the Hickory Crawdads (33-31) on Wednesday afternoon, falling by a score of 5-4.

The Crawdads took an early lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly by Antonis Macias, scoring Yeremy Cabrera from third base to make it 1-0 Hickory.

Delmarva responded in the top of the second with an RBI groundout from Kevin Guerrero, allowing Raylin Ramos to score and tie the game at one.

In the fourth inning, Kevin Guerrero hit his second home run of the season, launching a solo shot over the left field wall to give the Shorebirds a 2-1 lead.

Yeiber Cartaya delivered another strong start for Delmarva, pitching five innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit, alongside seven strikeouts and one walk, to maintain the Shorebirds' 2-1 lead.

It remained 2-1 into the eighth inning until the Shorebirds scored two runs on passed balls, with Nate George and Elis Cuevas both crossing home plate to give Delmarva their largest lead at 4-1.

Hickory got one of those runs back on a wild pitch in the bottom half as Maxton Martin scored from third to make it a 4-2 game.

In the ninth inning, the Shorebirds were one out away from victory. However, with the bases loaded, Rafe Perich singled in two runs to tie the game at four. Moments later, the winning run scored on a balk, allowing Antonis Macias to touch home and complete a 5-4 walk-off win for the Crawdads.

Jesus Gamez (1-1) earned the win in relief, while Deivy Cruz (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds play their final game of the first half on Thursday as Chipper Menard takes the mound against Brooks Fowler for Hickory. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







