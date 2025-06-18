Pelicans Rally Past Woodpeckers 8-7 in Thrilling Walk-Off

June 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-7 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Woodpeckers (35-30) took an early lead in the second when Cesar Hernandez homered to right, making it 1-0.

The Pelicans (25-38) exploded in the third, scoring five runs. Angel Cepeda walked to score Ty Southisene, followed by Yahil Melendez's triple scoring Jose Escobar, Alexey Lumpuy, and Cepeda, and Leonel Espinoza's single scoring Melendez, giving Myrtle Beach a 5-1 lead.

Fayetteville roared back in the fourth, scoring six runs. Jason Schiavone doubled to score Cesar Hernandez, Hector Salas was hit by a pitch to score Schiavone, and Waner Luciano hit a grand slam to left, scoring Cam Fisher, Kedaur Trujillo, and Salas, putting the Woodpeckers ahead 7-5.The Pelicans mounted a comeback in the ninth. Owen Ayers singled to score Melendez, Southisene's forceout scored Espinoza, tying the game at 7-7. With Ayers on third, a throwing error by Woodpeckers pitcher Ryan Smith on a pickoff attempt allowed Ayers to score the winning run with two outs.

Myrtle Beach's Chris Clarke (1-0) earned the win, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts. Fayetteville's Jose Varela (0-2) took the loss and a blown save, allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings.

Pelicans starter Will Frisch struggled, allowing seven runs on five hits, including two homers, in 3.2 innings.

Melendez led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Espinoza went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. For Fayetteville, Luciano went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBIs, and Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI. The Pelicans went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base, while Fayetteville went 2-for-6, leaving five.

The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, June 17. LHP Ethan Flanagan (0-0, -.--) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Dylan Howard (0-0, 2.08) for Fayetteville.







