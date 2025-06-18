Sox Sweep Doubleheader against Fredericksburg

June 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (26 ¬â37) delivered a dominant Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader over the Fredericksburg Nationals (29 ¬â35) with wins of 7-2 and 1-0 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Game One:

The opener evolved into an offensive showcase over the seven-inning contest, featuring 18 combined hits. Salem proved more efficient, converting 10 hits into seven runs, while Fredericksburg managed just two runs on eight hits.

The FredNats got on the board first with a Randal Diaz RBI single in the top of the second inning.

The Sox responded quickly and powerfully in the bottom half. Three consecutive singles by Kleyver Salazar, Natanael Yuten, and Frederik Jimenez set the stage for a Fraymi De Leon sac fly, followed by a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that allowed Yuten to score. Salem took a 2-1 lead and never looked back.

Enddy Azocar added to the lead with an RBI fielder's choice in the third to make it 3-1, and then the floodgates opened in the fourth. Yuten led off with a double to left, De Leon recorded his second sac fly of the game, and RBI singles from Justin Gonzales and Andruw Musett pushed the lead to 7-1.

Musett finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener.

The real star of game one, though, was starter Luis Cohen. The right-hander fell just two outs shy of a complete game, tossing 6.1 innings while allowing seven hits, two earned runs, and striking out five. It marked his team-leading third win of the season and the longest outing by a Salem pitcher in 2024.

Game Two:

While the first game was all about offense, game two flipped the script into a tense pitcher's duel.

Southpaw Shea Sprague made just his third start of the season and delivered four strong innings. He struck out six and allowed just two hits on 63 pitches in a no-decision.

The game's most pivotal moment came in the top of the fifth. Facing reliever Joey Gartrell, Fredericksburg loaded the bases with nobody out thanks to a Randal Diaz double, a Nate Ochoa single, and a Carlos Tavares walk. After a mound visit from pitching coach Alex Reynolds, Gartrell flipped the switch-striking out Kelvin Diaz, inducing a pop-out from Cristhian Vaquero, and getting No. 6 Nationals prospect Luke Dickerson to line out to left to escape the jam unscathed.

Gartrell used that momentum to retire the next seven straight hitters, keeping the game scoreless into the bottom of the sixth.

That's when the Sox broke through.

Karim Ayubi led off the inning with a single and advanced all the way to third on an errant pickoff throw. With one out and the go-ahead run 90 feet away, Starlyn Nunez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a rocket through the right side, scoring Ayubi for a 1-0 Salem lead.

In the seventh, Gartrell allowed a walk before turning things over to Nathanael Cruz, who recorded the final out to earn his third save of the season.

Salem won despite collecting just four hits, leaning heavily on a dominant pitching performance that featured 11 total strikeouts.

Gartrell picked up his first professional win, going 2.2 innings with just one hit allowed, no runs, and four strikeouts. Fredericksburg's Angel Roman took the loss, surrendering the game's only run.

The sweep marks the first home doubleheader sweep for Salem since Opening Weekend 2022 against Lynchburg.

With the series now 2-0 in Salem's favor, the Sox will look to clinch at least a share of the series Thursday night on Thirsty Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Devin Futrell is scheduled to take the mound in the final game of the Carolina League First Half.







