Red, White & Bluey Ticket Specials Now Available

June 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - Today the Columbia Fireflies announced a pair of special ticket offers available for fans for the second half of the 2025 season.

The team is offering a Red, White and Bluey two-game ticket package for a pair of our biggest games of the second half. The package features a ticket to the club's Independence Day Celebration July 4 and one ticket for Bluey at the Ballpark Night August 30. You can get those two tickets starting at $25 for lawn tickets or $35 for All-Star Prime tickets. This special offer guarantees a good seat for two of the most popular nights of the season. Take advantage of the special offer before the deal sells out. Buy your tickets here.

The Fireflies are also offering an all-you-can-eat buffet option for fans who wish to attend the July 4 game at Segra Park. The package includes a ticket to the game and a buffet that runs from 5-6:30 pm with hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled chicken, pulled pork, mac & cheese, baked beans, pasta salad, banana pudding and Pepsi products for just $31 per adult. Children ages 3-7 can get a ticket for $23.50. Fans can purchase tickets for the buffet here.

These are just a pair of ways that fans can enjoy more bang for their buck down the stretch as the Fireflies enter the second half of the 2025 season.

July 4 at Segra Park is one of the biggest nights of the year-and this season, we're loading up the family fun with two fan-favorite ticket specials packed with unbeatable value and family fun when we face off against the Augusta GreenJackets.

Before the first pitch even hits the glove, we're turning up the fun with music, a happy hour and hoppy hour. Fans can enjoy a pre-game concert, half-priced Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. We'll also have half-priced unlimited fun in the SCU Kids Zone where kids can bounce to their hearts' content on the inflatables. Don't forget, Segra Park hosts the city of Columbia's official fireworks display-and it's our biggest show of the year!







Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.