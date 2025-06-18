Ballers Blasted by RiverDogs Offense in 14-5 Loss Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Charleston RiverDogs anticipated a pitcher's duel, but it was the visitors who put the allegations of such to rest with the Cannon Ballers falling, 14-5, Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, Kannapolis has now lost six games in a row, falling to a game under .500 and firmly placed in fifth place in the Carolina League South division. Charleston stays alive in the race with the Columbia Fireflies, sticking a game behind with just one game remaining in the half. The RiverDogs can clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses from Columbia and Augusta on Thursday night.

LHP Grant Umberger showed flashes of dominance but never found his rhythm in his first tumultuous outing of the season. The lefty allowed six runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five in 4.2 innings. Out of the bullpen, every Kannapolis arm allowed at least a run and multiple hits.

The Ballers tallied a run in each of their second, third and fourth frames, putting up a pair in the sixth to notch five runs on eight hits. Ronny Hernandez led the way yet again with his second consecutive game with multiple RBI, driving in two on a 1-for-4 night. Miguel Santos and Abraham Nunez each contributed with a run batted in along the way, completing Kannapolis' RBI for the night at four of their five runs.

On the other side, the RiverDogs exploded for 14 runs to tie a season-high on 17 hits. Every RiverDog except Theo Gillen drove in at least one run, with Gillen scoring two runs and extending his league-high on-base streak to 38 games. Ricardo Gonzalez had the biggest night at the plate with a four-hit, three-RBI night, while Connor Hujsak impressed with a three-hit game that included a pair of triples. On the mound, RHP Trevor Harrison notched his fifth win of the season with five strikeouts in five innings despite three runs on six hits.

Kannapolis will look to finish the first half of the season on a high-note in their third game of a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with LHP Justin Sinibaldi taking the mound for the Ballers.

