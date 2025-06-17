Walks Bite Ballers in Series-Opening Loss to Charleston Tuesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Five pitchers combined for a season-high 13 walks on the mound for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, allowing far too many chances for the Charleston RiverDogs in a, 14-8, loss Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With their fifth straight defeat, Kannapolis is now two games back of Columbia with two games remaining, lacking the ownership of a tiebreaker with the Fireflies which subsequently eliminates the Cannon Ballers from playoff contention in the first half. Charleston still is in the mix, now one game behind Columbia but tied with Augusta in the last few games of the half.

RHP Seth Keener allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits in four innings on the mound, allowing three walks and striking out six. Out of the bullpen, a total of four arms combined to walk ten RiverDogs, with the only arm to not allow runs being RHP Blake Shepardson. Kannapolis' 13 walks shatters the previous season-high of nine on April 12 at Lynchburg, with the pitching staff also tossing a total of eight wild pitches.

Even with all the struggles on the mound, the Ballers were in the game as late as the sixth inning. Kannapolis notched seven runs in the bottom of the fifth with a barrage of offense against Charleston's bullpen. The Ballers tallied five multi-hit games and multi-RBI nights from Miguel Santos and Nathan Archer in their time at the plate.

Charleston had most of the control on offense from the first inning, crushing back-to-back home runs from Theo Gillen and Connor Hujsak. Two RiverDogs earned three-hit games, and four visiting bats drove in two or more runs in an outburst of runs scored. Charleston retook the lead in the top of the sixth with a three-run inning, followed up by runs in every frame to follow to complete the night with eight unanswered runs.

Despite being out of contention for a playoff spot in the first half, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers can still play spoiler for the RiverDogs in the next few games. The series resumes on Wednesday night with game two scheduled for 7:00 p.m. between Kannapolis and Charleston. LHP Grant Umberger headlines the night on the mound for the Ballers, countered by Charleston's premier arm and Rays top prospect RHP Trevor Harrison.

Despite being out of contention for a playoff spot in the first half, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers can still play spoiler for the RiverDogs in the next few games. The series resumes on Wednesday night with game two scheduled for 7:00 p.m. between Kannapolis and Charleston. LHP Grant Umberger headlines the night on the mound for the Ballers, countered by Charleston's premier arm and Rays top prospect RHP Trevor Harrison.







