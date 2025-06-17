Woodpeckers Top Pelicans 5-2 in Series Opener

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Yahil Melendez at bat

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Yahil Melendez at bat

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-2 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Woodpeckers (35-29) opened the scoring in the third when Alberto Hernandez doubled to score Jancel Villarroel and Justin Trimble, making it 2-0.

In the fifth, A. Hernandez singled to score Jason Schiavone and Cesar Hernandez, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Cesar Hernandez added a double in the sixth to score Max Holy, finalizing Fayetteville's scoring at 5-0.

The Pelicans (24-38) got on the board in the eighth when Angel Cepeda grounded out to score Jose Escobar, and Yahil Melendez singled to score Alexey Lumpuy, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Melendez was thrown out at second by Fayetteville right fielder Nehomar Ochoa Jr., halting the rally.

Fayetteville starter Anthony Cruz (6-1) earned the win, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Dawil Almonte closed out the game, allowing one inherited runner to score over 1.2 innings.

Myrtle Beach's Yenrri Rojas (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and two walks, hampered by two fielding errors.

Alberto Hernandez led Fayetteville, going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. For the Pelicans, Melendez went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Cepeda drove in a run. The Pelicans went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while Fayetteville went 5-for-14, leaving nine.

The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, June 17. RHP Will Frisch (0-4, 5.34) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Joan Ogando (3-3, 3.52) for Fayetteville.

