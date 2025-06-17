Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss

June 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Brennon McNair of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies fell 3-2 despite a late rally against the Carolina Mudcats Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Derlin Figueroa doubled to start off the ninth. After that, Hyungchan Um drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate with nobody out. After a popup and a flyout, Brennon McNair was at the plate and down to his final strike. McNair drilled a triple to the right-center gap to score Figueroa and Um and move the tying run 90 feet away. It came up short as Anfernny Reyes (S, 2) came in to strike out Dionmy Salon to end the rally for Columbia.

Jordan Dubanewicz worked six one-hit innings in his second start for the Mudcats this year. After than Ethan Dorchies rattled off 2.2 innings before Reyes earned the final out.

The Mudcats got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Jose Anderson roped a double off the left field wall to set the table and came around on a Filippo Di Turi triple to break the scoreless tie. The next inning, Braylon Payne tripled off first base with Jesus Made on first to double Carolina's lead to 2-0.

The Mudcats used some two-out offense to add on in the fourth. Luis Lameda reached on an error to start the inning. After that, Yannic Walther and Jesus Made hit back-to-back singles to plate Lameda and push Carolina's lead to 3-0.

Jordan Woods closed out the night after four innings of work. The lefty allowed three runs (two earned) and had three strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. The bullpen fired off four innings of scoreless baseball to keep it a close game. Elvis Novas worked a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Next, Nick Conte spun a scoreless seventh and Yimi Presinal rattled off his second consecutive scoreless outing to keep the Fireflies within three heading into the final frame.

Columbia continues their series tomorrow night at Five County Stadium beginning at 6:30 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 5.40 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Bryce Meccage (0-1, 4.09 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Tuesday, June 24. The team will have First Responders Night with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27 with appearances from Chase and Marshall. The next night is also Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an LED bracelet giveaway and we'll have fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

