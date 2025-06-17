Hickory Rallies to Beat Delmarva in Series Opener

HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (26-28) saw their three-game winning streak end on Tuesday as they were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads (32-31), 6-4.

Yasmil Bucce wasted no time giving the Shorebirds the lead, hitting his team-best sixth home run of the season to make it 1-0 Delmarva after the first inning.

In the second inning, Bucce pushed the score to 3-0 with a two-run single while the bases were loaded. One pitch later, Thomas Sosa added a run-scoring single to bring Nate George home, extending the Shorebirds' lead to 4-0.

The Crawdads got back in the game with two unearned runs in the third, cutting their deficit to 4-2.

It became a 4-3 game after a dropped catch on a pickoff throw in the fifth, as Hector Osorio touched home on the error.

In the eighth inning, the Crawdads snatched the lead away from the Shorebirds with a two-run homer by Marcos Torres. They added an extra insurance run on a wild pitch as Maxton Martin touched home to put Delmarva behind 6-4.

The Shorebirds were put down in order in the final frame and would fall to the Crawdads in the series opener, 6-4.

Grant Cherry (2-2) earned the win in relief, while Adrián Delgado (3-1) took the loss. William Privette (3) recorded the save for Hickory.

The Shorebirds quickly turn and face the Crawdads at 12:05 PM on Wednesday, with Yeiber Cartaya taking the mound against Enrique Segura.







