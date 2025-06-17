FredNats and Red Sox Canceled Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - Tuesday's game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The game will not be made up and the two teams will play Wednesday's doubleheader as scheduled.

