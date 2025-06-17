FredNats and Red Sox Canceled Tuesday
June 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALEM, VA - Tuesday's game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
The game will not be made up and the two teams will play Wednesday's doubleheader as scheduled.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
