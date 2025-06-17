Offensive Onslaught Brings RiverDogs Within a Game of First Place

Kannapolis, NC - The RiverDogs pounded Kannapolis pitching for a season-high 14 runs to take a 14-8 victory over the Cannon Ballers in the series opener on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Park.

Charleston improves to 33-31 with the victory. With first-place Columbia's loss to Carolina, the RiverDogs are just one game out of first place with two games left in the first half, tied with Augusta.

The RiverDogs powered their way to instant offense in the top of the first. With one out, Theo Gillen roped a line-drive solo home run to right field. Connor Hujsak made it back-to-back with a majestic shot down the left field line to open a 2-0 Charleston lead.

Gillen picked up another RBI in the second inning with a bases-loaded walk.

The lead eventually reached 6-0 with a three-run fourth inning rally. Larry Martinez led off the frame with a single and Jose Monzon doubled him home. With one out, Hujsak dropped a double into right center to drive in Monzon. With two down, Angel Mateo poked an RBI single to cap the rally.

After three shutout frames to open the game, Jayden Voelker let up a run on a Nathan Archer RBI double that cut the lead to 6-1. It was the only run Voelker allowed, as the righty struck out seven batters in just four innings.

Kannapolis jumped on Charleston's bullpen in the fifth inning. The first four batters of the inning reached, capped by a George Wolkow bases loaded walk. After Bryce Shaffer bounced back with a strikeout, Ryan Burrowes rolled a ball down the third base line that clipped the base for an infield, RBI single.

With the bases loaded, Archer grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice to trim the lead to 6-4. After Shaffer was removed, Mikey Kane looped an RBI single to right and a throwing error back into the infield allowed the tying run to score.

Miguel Santos completed a seven-run, five-hit rally with a two-RBI triple that put the Cannon Ballers ahead 8-6.

The lead was short-lived, as Charleston mustered a swift 3-run response to snatch the lead back. With the bases loaded, Woo Shin lined a two-RBI double to tie the game back up at eight. A wild pitch allowed Mateo to score from third to put the 'Dogs ahead 9-8.

Charleston built their lead back up with another crooked number in the seventh, using a Hujsak sacrifice fly and wild pitch to grow the lead to 11-8.

On the other side of the book, Russell turned in a strong effort after allowing two runs in the fifth. Russell finished 2.1 innings with six strikeouts, walking just one.

The 'Dogs lead continued to swell thanks to lackluster Cannon Ballers command. Monzon poked another RBI double in the eighth, driving in Ricardo Gonzalez, who reached on a strikeout via a wild pitch. Thanks in part to three walks, Charleston picked up two more runs in the ninth to push the lead to 14-8.

Andy Rodriguez delivered a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close the win and keep the RiverDogs in a second-place tie with Augusta.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:00pm in Kannapolis. A Columbia win and Charleston loss tomorrow would eliminate the 'Dogs from contention for a first-half title. A win tomorrow, regardless of Columbia's outcome, keeps a first-half championship in play for Charleston as the RiverDogs own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Fireflies.







