Ladies, Local Baseball Legends and More Featured in Penultimate Homestand

August 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs have entered the home stretch of their 2025 home schedule, as they welcome in the Hickory Crawdads for a six-game homestand August 12-17 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The week is highlighted by the final Military Appreciation Night of the season on Tuesday, Ladies Night Wednesday and Larry Doby Weekend festivities Saturday and Sunday.

A full homestand agenda is listed below.

Tuesday, August 12, 7:05 pm: Military Appreciation Night, presented by Boeing; Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

The RiverDogs kick off the homestand with their third and final Military Appreciation game of the season, presented by Boeing. All Military veterans and their families receive free tickets to the game as a 'thank you' for their service. Additionally, the RiverDogs will salute working dogs, as Veteran/Service Dogs are featured this week for Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea. All kinds of four-legged fans are welcome to enjoy dog activities throughout the ballpark, while humans score Twisted Tea specials. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, August 13, 7:05 pm: Wicked Weed Wildcard Wednesday - Ladies Night

Looking for an activity for this week's girl's night out? This week's Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday is the perfect fit, as it's Ladies Night at The Joe. Getting over a recent (or not so recent) breakup? Bring a photo of your ex to shred at the gates, and you'll receive a free basket of fries. Join us for a happy hour, with half off cocktails from 6-8 p.m. for ladies only. Charlie will step aside for the night as Chelsea takes the mascot spotlight. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, August 14, 7:05 pm: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; College Night

With the start of class on the horizon, take your mind off the books and head to Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser. Dollar beers will be available throughout the park, with $5 Cape Fear Cocktails available during Happy Hour (until 8 pm). Pair your beverage with a one-dollar hot dog special (limit of two per fan, per purchase). Show your school pride by repping your school or favorite college team on college colors night. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, August 15, 7:05 pm: Fireworks Friday, presented Rev Federal Credit Union; Stand Up to Cancer; Boeing Red Shirt Friday

Kick off the weekend with baseball and a postgame fireworks spectacular, presented by Rev Federal Credit Union. It's Stand Up to Cancer night at the ballpark, presented by MUSC Health. The evening will include a tribute to those affected by cancer, similar to ones seen at the MLB All-Star Game and World Series. Additionally, it's Boeing Red Shirt Friday, as the RiverDogs sport their red jerseys to honor military families. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, August 16, 6:05 pm: Larry Doby Weekend, presented by MUSC Health

The RiverDogs kick off their annual Larry Doby Weekend with a tribute to the Negro Leagues on Saturday night. Both the RiverDogs and Crawdads will suit up in Negro Leagues throwback uniforms - Charleston as the Newark Eagles and Hickory as the Homestead Greys. In addition to usual Saturday fun, the RiverDogs will pay tribute to Doby, the South Carolina native who broke the American League Color Barrier in 1947. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 17, 5:05 pm: Cannon Street All-Stars 70th Anniversary Celebration; MUSC Health Family Sunday

Doby Weekend continues Sunday, as the RiverDogs celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Cannon Street All-Stars Little League team. Members of the team will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony, and the RiverDogs will don special Cannon Street All-Stars jerseys for the game. Additionally, it's MUSC Family Sunday, meaning parking is free and kids run the bases postgame. Sundays are also presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







Carolina League Stories from August 11, 2025

Ladies, Local Baseball Legends and More Featured in Penultimate Homestand - Charleston RiverDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.